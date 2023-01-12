Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At least six persons were injured when a machine compressor exploded during maintenance work at a government blood bank in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city. The explosion took place when technicians were carrying out maintenance work on the compressor of a platelet incubator and agitator machine at the blood bank of Maharaja Yashwant Rao Hospital.

The injured have been identified as Lala Ram Patel (45), Tisha (19), Tannu Sharma (19), Sumit (27), Yogesh Pawar (30) and Ratandeep Rawat (age was not mentioned), police said. The injured, some of whom are blood bank staff, were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

When the compressor exploded, cracks appeared on the windowpanes of the blood bank unit. Ceiling plasters of the building came out and fell on the floor. Commotion prevailed in the hospital's blood bank unit. Besides, some female medical students inside the blood bank became unconscious. The medicos slumped on the ground after hearing the sound of the blast, said eyewitnesses to the incident.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration has ordered a probe into the incident. Besides, police also rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. Police have begun grilling contractors and others tasked with the maintenance work on the machine. It was also alleged that safety steps were not followed while carrying out repair work.