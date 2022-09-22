Panna (MP): A group of seven Brijpur-based farmers here found a 3.21-carat diamond in a diamond mine in the Lalki Dheri area that the farmers had taken on lease from the authorities. After more than a month of continuous digging, the farmers found a huge shining diamond, which they immediately collected at the government office located in Panna.

Rajendra Gupta, one of the seven farmers, said that the money received from this finding will be equally distributed among all of the seven farmers. The gemmologist in the area, who the farmers consulted, has told them that the diamond they have excavated is a high-valued stone and would possibly fetch them a heavy amount. Rajendra said that he feels extremely fortunate to have found the diamond, and plans to start a business from the money it would fetch him.

As per the government rules, if diamonds or other valuables are found in the mines or fields owned by a non-government entity, the owner gets 12.50 percent of the total money. However, if the government is not notified about the excavated treasure, the matter goes to court where the owner has to legally prove the possession of the claimed treasure.

This is the second case of such excavation in the area. Another farmer in the Jaruapur village of Panna had recently found a diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in the field, after digging for the past 2 years.