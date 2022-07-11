Raisen (MP): A private school in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh has allegedly refused admission to a five-year-old girl because she is the daughter of a single mother. The district administration has ordered a probe into the matter following a complaint against the school authorities by the woman.

The woman, a resident of the Garatganj area in the district, went to a private school, located in the same area, to get her five-year-old daughter admitted. The school management asked her to submit the required documents and admission fees.

While going through the documents, Sunita noticed the father's name column in the admission form and lodged a complaint to the school authorities stating that she is a single mother and does not live with her husband. She also said that she takes care of her daughter herself.

However, the school management refuted her allegation stating that she had come to admit her daughter in class II in the CBSE school but the seats had been filled by then. They also claimed that even though she wanted her daughter to be admitted to class II but she did not even produce her class I mark sheet and related documents.

The school authorities asked her to come to the school on July 2. But when she arrived there, they refused to admit her daughter claiming that seats were full. However, the woman alleged that the school authorities told her that they do not to take such admissions as it will spoil the image of the school. However, the school authorities denied the allegation.

Then she lodged a complaint with the district collector. "We are looking into her complaint and the matter is being investigated. Necessary action will be taken after the investigation is completed," said District Collector Arvind Dubey.