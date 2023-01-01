Chhatarpur (MP): A court in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh has sentenced the headmaster of a school to five years in jail for taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 from a guest teacher. Chandrabhan Sen was convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act by special court judge Sudhashu Sinha on Saturday and was also fined Rs 30,000, special public prosecutor KK Gautam told PTI.

Sen, in charge headmaster of a government middle school in Surajpurakalan, some 65 kilometres from the district headquarters, had taken a bribe of Rs 2,000 from guest teacher Laxmikant Sharma to allow him to join work. Sharma filed a complaint with Sagar Lokayukta police on January 6, 2015 and Sen was held in a trap laid two days later.

Indulgence of public servants in corruption is a huge problem which is decaying the society. Corruption was shaking off the foundation of democracy and rule of law. To be lenient to such accused was contrary to tenet of law and adopting a tough stance was the need of the hour," Judge Sinha said in his order.

In his submission to the court, prosecutor Gautam sought severe punishment saying a teacher was a vital part of society and a guide and it would be detrimental to society if a teacher indulges in corruption. (PTI)