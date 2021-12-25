Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A school in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh shocked the parents by asking the students to write the name of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son in a test. It did not go down well with the Parents’ Association and demanded action against the school.

Class VI students of the school were asked to name the Bollywood couple’s son’s name in their General-Knowledge paper in their term-end examination. The question was one among the other five questions, which were asked in the current affairs section.

Anish Arjhare, the patron of the Parents Association, has raised objection to the district administration and demanded action against the school management. He complained to District Education Officer SK Bhalerao for action against the school. The District Education Officer has said that a show-cause notice will be issued to the school management. He said that such a question, which ‘hurts sentiments of parents’ shouldn’t have been asked in the test.

He expressed his displeasure over the issue and said, "Everyone knows that the film actor couple's son is named Taimur and this is also a fact that another Taimur (Taimur Lang) had unleashed terror on our country in the past. It's extremely unfortunate that students have been asked to write Taimur's name in the exam.”

He further stated that instead of asking Kareena and Saif’s son’s name, the school should have asked questions on historical icons like Mata Jija Bai, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Devi Ahilya Bai in the test.