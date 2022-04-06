Unnao (UP): BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has condemned the April 3 incident in which a young man tried to enter the Gorakhnath temple complex with a sharp weapon and attacked and injured some security personnel.

Murtaza Abbasi a resident of Gorakhpur and a 2015-batch graduate of the prestigious IIT (Indian Institute of Technology)-Bombay, tried to forcibly enter the temple premises on Sunday and allegedly attacked the police constables outside the gate of the Math while raising religious slogans. Calling the incident unfortunate, Maharaj said that Yogi Adityanath was the Chief Minister of the largest state and Gorakhpur was his Math. "In such a situation, no person can ordinarily enter the temple without planning and without any big conspiracy carrying sharp weapons," he said.

"I condemn the incident. However, mere condemnation is not going to solve this problem. Some anti-social elements are like snakes and devils in disguise. Even if you give milk to a snake, it will still spew poison. Some people want to mix poison in the brotherhood that has been established in this country during the rule of Prime Minister Modi and CM Yogi," he said.

Maharaj said he expected CM Yogi to get the entire state "properly investigated" in the backdrop of the incident. "Try to find out where these snakes and separatists are hiding. Who wants to disturb the peace? Who is the enemy of peace," he said. Not directly mentioning Muslims, Maharaj said that "a particular community is taking maximum benefit of more than 150 schemes of Yogi and Modi". "Despite this, they cause the most trouble," he added.

