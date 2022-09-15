Bhopal: Ruling BJP MLA Umakant Sharma of Madhya Pradesh has demanded Z plus security as he faces a threat to his life from Congress MLAs. He has submitted a memorandum to the Assembly Speaker in this regard. Sharma said he is scared of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Leader of Opposition Govind.

The BJP MLA alleged that Congress MLAs may attack me at the behest of their top leaders. On the second day of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly session on Wednesday, there was a lot of uproar in the house with Congress shouting slogans against the government and pushed and shoved BJP MLA Umakant Sharma. Sharma, who was upset by this and handed over the memorandum to the Speaker for security. He described the Congress MLAs as a threat to his life.

Sharma said that “if I come out of the house, Congress MLAs will attack me and can even kill me, so I should be given Z plus security”. The Speaker said that the MLA has submitted a memorandum to him adding he will look into the matter. During the assembly session, the Congress is trying to corner the BJP government about the alleged corruption cases.

Also read: MP: Congress slams BJP as its MLA is forcing Dalit candidate to withdraw from polls

Congress MLAs also created a ruckus in the House on other matters including the alleged nutrition diet scam. The Speaker adjourned the house till Thursday.