Jabalpur: A video of illegally conducting a postmortem on a pregnant woman at a crematorium under the jurisdiction of Panagaral police station has surfaced. The pregnant woman was identified as Radha Lodhi, who died under suspicious circumstances on September 17, 2022. The family members of the victim have accused the in-laws of harassment and negligence.

MP: Postmortem of pregnant woman conducted by drummers at crematorium, video surfaces

The newlywed pregnant woman's postmortem was conducted by drummers at the funeral procession. The in-laws in order to obscure the truth had denied seeking medical help from government hospitals. Despite several attempts, the in-laws have refused to comment on the death of Lodhi.

Radha Lodhi, a resident of Padwar of Barela, was married to Gopi Patel of Panagar on April 24, 2021, with Gopi Patel of Panagar. It is alleged that Radha was harassed by her in-laws since her marriage for dowry. Lodhi's family has alleged that even a day before her death, Radha had a dispute with her in-laws.

The family members have demanded an in-depth investigation of the whole matter and strict action against the culprits. In view of the seriousness of the matter, SP Siddhartha Bahuguna has given directions for investigation. The Panagar police station has registered a case against the accused and has initiated an investigation into the matter.