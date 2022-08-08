Harda (MP): Sarpanch Lakhan Lal Bhilala from the Handia Gram Panchayat of the district has been accused of appointing a representative to his elected position by writing a stamp paper of 50 rupees, citing his own illiteracy as the reason. Bhilala said he is illiterate and his family members are also unlettered, so he felt the need to appoint a representative (pratinidhi) to guide him through all the paperwork required to fulfil his duties as the head of the Panchayat even though it is against the Panchayati Raj Act.

"I have appointed Siddhant Tiwari as my representative to keep a track of details of income and expenditure by conducting and executing all the works to be done. I trust Siddhant like my own family," the Sarpanch said in his defence.

Asked if he is aware what he is doing is against the rules, he said that he would have to hire someone or the other to do paperwork, so why not appoint someone who is a known member? "What if someone takes advantage of illiteracy and makes me sign important documents? Won't that be a loss?" he asked.

Commenting on the matter, the District CEO clarified that appointing a representative is illegal. The sarpanch himself has to discharge the duties deemed fit for the elected public representative. However, he shrugged off the matter and said, "I am not aware of any such incident. As soon as it comes to my notice, action will be taken