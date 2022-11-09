Mandla (MP): A video of Union minister Nitin Gadkari apologizing to the public over the poor condition of Mandla-Jabalpur highway, in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla is doing the rounds on internet. Gadkari was sharing the dais with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for launching multiple road projects on Monday when he sought an apology.

"I am sad and pained. I have no hesitation in apologizing if a mistake has been made. I am not satisfied with the 63-km Barela to Mandla stretch of the Mandla to Jabalpur highway built at a cost of Rs 400 crore," said the Union Road Transport Minister.

"There is a problem and many of you are facing difficulties. I spoke to my officers before coming here. I have told them whatever work is pending have a discussion about it. With mutual consensus, suspend the project and repair the old road, float a new tender and deliver a good road soon. Whatever you have faced so far, I apologise for it," Gasdkari said .

Earlier, on Tuesday during an awards function, Gadkari said that the country is indebted to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for the economic reforms.