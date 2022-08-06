Balaghat: Suspected Naxalites killed a man in Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh on suspicion that he was a police informer, an official said on Saturday.

Lalu Dhurve, in his late 20s, was killed on Friday night in Jagla village under Pathri police post and the Naxalites allegedly responsible for the act left pamphlets at the spot, the police official said.

Conforming the incident, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh said the contents of the pamphlets were being investigated and police presence in the region had been increased.

Also Read: MP: Naxalites put up 'martyrs' week' banners in Balaghat

"A group of 15-20 Naxalites allegedly kidnapped Dhurve from his home at around 9pm on Friday and then killed him. The pamphlets left behind at the spot claim Dhurve was a police informer. Naxalites commit such acts to create fear among people so that the latter supply them rations regularly," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aditya Pratap Singh said. (PTI)