Indore: In a shocking development, a national-level female shooting player has been accused of fraud after which police registered a case against her. In a complaint lodged with Indore Police, state-level player Bhanu Pratap Singh alleged that national-level shooter Sapna Sonawane took Rs 2 lakh from him and did not return the money, informed the Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni.

Singh said he was introduced to Sapna at a pistol shooting practice centre where she took the money from him. Singh further alleged that Sapna has cheated many other people including businessman Akshay Bhati, software engineer Shivesh Chavan and even her coach Sandeep Patidar in the same way. When people ask her for their money, she makes excuses, Singh said.

“Sometimes she says her father is ill and sometimes she fakes his death. If someone puts more pressure, she threatens with police cases,” added Singh. The police have registered a case into the matter and an investigation into the matter is underway.