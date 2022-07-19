Chhindwara (MP): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has praised the newly elected Mayor of Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh by penning down a message and by posting pictures on his Facebook page. Gandhi titled the post "Mother Anganwadi worker, father farmer and son mayor". Congress party has registered a landslide victory in the mayoral elections and the Chhindwara Municipal Corporation elections.

Congress candidate Vikram Aahake proved that a man can achieve anything if he fights for his dreams with true hard work, dedication, and honesty. The newly elected Mayor of Chhindwara is supposed to be the youngest Mayor. Chhindwara is said to be the stronghold of former Chief Minister of the state Kamal Nath. After a long gap, Congress has registered a big victory in Chhindwara municipal elections.

In this election, Vikram Aahake defeated BJP candidate Anant Dhurve by 3,786 votes. While Vikram got 64,363 votes, Anant got 60,577 votes. The total number of votes polled in Chhindwara stood at 1,30,907. Aahake was the district president of the Congress tribal cell and the District Secretary of the Youth Congress and now he will be the Mayor of Chhindwara.

Rahul Gandhi in his Facebook post said: "Our dream is to create an India where there is no difference between rich and poor, everyone should get equal rights and the Congress party is fully committed to all its promises made to the people. I and the entire Congress party are proud of Vikram Aahake, we need fearless workers like you who believe in the party's ideology."