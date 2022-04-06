Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Central MLA and Congress leader Arif Masood on Tuesday said the party was setting a “wrong precedent” by asking its cadres to celebrate the upcoming ‘Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti’ and recite Sundarkand (a part of Ramayana) and Hanuman Chalisa. Masood wondered why such directives were not issued for Congress workers about celebrating Ramadan and festivals of other faiths.

A circular, issued on behalf of MP Congress president Kamal Nath, on April 2 directed the party leaders and workers to organise religious programmes on April 10 and April 16 to mark Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti, respectively, a move which is seen as Congress’ outreach to the Hindu community ahead of next year’s MP assembly elections.

“I have questioned the circular issued by Congress to its leaders. Being a political party, Congress should not have issued such a circular. We take along all the religions,” Masood told reporters. He said that his colleagues in Congress and other acquaintances celebrate Ram Navami with fervour but there was no need to issue any circular.

“If we issue a circular to celebrate Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti then such a letter should also be issued about Ramadan and festivals of other faiths. This is not a good tradition for a political party,” he said.When contacted, Madhya Pradesh home minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra took a dig saying, “Masood’s objection is justified. The Congress is only concerned for Muslims by raising a boogie of BJP.”

“Masood is not able to digest that Congress leaders who used to organise ‘Iftar’ (meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan) parties are now visiting temples,” Mishra told reporters. Congress spokesperson and Kamal Nath’s media coordinator of MPCC Narendra Saluja told media that Congress is a secular party. “Our leaders attend Iftar and other parties and celebrate festivals of all faiths. We respect all religions,” he said.

