Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): In a tiger attack, a mother risked her own life, displayed a rare act of bravery and pulled her 15-month old son from the claws of death in Rohaniya village of Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh. The attack took place on Sunday morning in the village in the vicinity of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

The woman Archana Chaudhary said she was working in the fields with her minor son when the tiger came running from the nearby woods and attacked Rajveer, her son. The worried mother scrambled to save her son and dragged the minor boy to pull him out of the reach of the beast's claws. The tiger also attacked, leaving both the mother and son injured with multiple injuries.

While the boy sustained scratches on the chest, back and body, the mother too was injured while defending her son. The brave mother was finally successful in saving her son thanks to the hue and cry raised by the villagers. After this, the tiger left the child and fled into the forest. Both the mother and son were admitted to the Community Health Center at Manpur from where they have been referred to the district hospital after first aid.

Archana said her son was writhing and groaning in unbearable pain but she did not give up efforts to save her child. The woman's husband Bhola Prasad told that his wife has suffered injuries in the waist, arm and back. The son has suffered head and back injuries, he said. Forest guard Ram Singh Marko said that after the attack, a team of the forest department was trying to trace the tiger.

Umaria Collector Sanjeev Srivastava met the woman and her son at the district hospital and said that he would hold a meeting with the forest department officials to ensure the safety of the villagers living in the forest areas.

