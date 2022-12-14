Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): After serving two years jail term in Jodhpur a hardened criminal returned home he found his wife, Shanu has eloped with her paramour. The accused then married another woman.

In the meantime, when the accused's first wife Shanu came to know about the marriage, she kept on pressurizing him to severe ties with the second wife and come and stay with her. But the accused's Catch 22 situation spoiled his game plan once again.

Accused Mojim Ajmeri, his brother Kala and mother Sabina were already arrested by the police for hatching a murderous plot to kill his second wife Halima. The trio were arrested from their residence at Mallya Khedi locality in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. The conspirators also roped in a person, named Ramesh Meena who is an expert in handling venomous snakes. On Monday, the police arrested Ramesh Meena from the Neemuch district of the state.

Read: Muslim girl defies parents, converts to marry Hindu boy in MP's Guna

In a bid to get rid of his second wife Halima, Mojim Ajmeri conspired with Ramesh Meena. Seven months ago that is on May 8, 2022, Mojim along with Meena came with a venomous snake and under the cover darkness, it was let loose on her. The snake bit Halima. The victim lost consciousness and after sometime she regained her senses, police said.

Somehow Halima survived the snakebite. But the very next morning, she was again bitten by the same snake let loose by Mojim and his brother Kala. In a bid to ensure that she does not survive the trio administered a lethal dose of injection to Halima. Even then Halima survived the onslaught.

When Halima regained consciousness she took help of her neighbor Sakina to get in touch with her father. He took Halima to the district hospital in a critical condition, from where the doctors referred Halima to Udaipur. "It took almost three months and incurred Rs 8 lakh to save my daughter," said Halima's father.

The police have been grilling Ramesh in the case. On the other hand, Halima has decided to spend her life with her 5-year-old son. "We have arrested five persons in connection with the case, while the arrest of two more persons is awaited. Altogether seven persons were involved in the conspiracy. Identity of remaining two persons was not known," said a police officer.