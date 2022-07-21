Mandsaur: Deputy Collector of Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh Arvind Mahour has been roughed up on way to counting duty for the last phase of the municipal elections in Pipliya Mandi. Police have registered a case into the incident. It is learned that Mahour was on his way to the duty in his vehicle when a stunt biker was repeatedly coming in front of his car.

Mahour got down from the car and started advising the bike rider. However, one Mohanlal and his wife Bhavna, who run roadside restaurants, started beating Deputy Collector Arvind publicly with the woman holding the deputy collector's collar and beating him with slippers. “On the way, I had advised the young man doing bike stunts to drive properly.

During this, the husband and wife attacked me. They abused and beat me up. The woman also hit me with slippers. My request is that no one should take the law into their hands. Everyone should follow the constitution," Mahour said. Mandsaur police have registered a case against the husband and wife under sections 353, 332, 186, 323, 294, 34, and SC/ST Act and arrested them.

