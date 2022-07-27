New Delhi: A man allegedly threatened to blow up the office of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) office in Delhi's Jhandewalan after which he was taken into custody by the police. It is said that the accused Prince Pandey, a resident of Bhattawali village in Madhya Pradesh, aged about 26, barged into the VHP office and threatened to blow it up with a bomb.

The workers present there immediately caught the man and locked him in the room. The matter was taken up with the police which took him into custody and is questioning him about the incident. Central District DCP Shweta Chauhan said that police had received a call saying a man had threatened to blow up the VHP office. The DCP said the man is a graduate and his father is a driver in a government hospital while mother is a housemaker.

His younger sister is pursuing M.Sc. Prince told the police that he had come to Delhi on July 22 with his aunt where he was staying in Fatehpur Beri area. His uncles work in a farm house in Chhatarpur. He also told the police that a family in his village was converted to Christianity and “nobody was doing anything about it”. He said that he is a supporter of RSS “but nothing was being done by RSS, due to which I am angry”.