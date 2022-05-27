Shajapur: Authorities at the Kotwali police station in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur had to call for additional police force from the nearby police station after a man, father of three children, created a ruckus and threatened to commit suicide after being separated from his 18-year-old paramour. The mad lover Pushpendra Rajput, a resident of village Jaihera in Shajapur district created a ruckus for two hours at the Kotwali police station, which became difficult for more than 12 policemen to handle.

The authorities had to call for additional force from the Lalghati police station to tackle the man. Rajput threatened to commit suicide by breaking his head in the police station while demanding that the girl be produced before him. In this high voltage drama that lasted for two hours, the man also abused the cops, who pacified him by showing patience. Later, the police registered a case against the man under Section 151.

Rajput, a resident of village Jaihera in Shajapur district and father of three children, fell in love with an 18-year-old girl from the village. The girl's father, who was admitted to a hospital to undergo treatment for black fungus during the Corona last year, during which both of them met and it turned into love and they eloped. They, however, returned after the police intervened and the girl was handed over to her family, which angered Rajput.

