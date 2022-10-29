Khandwa: A six-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a teacher of a madrasa in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Saturday.

The girl's mother approached the police on Friday after the child informed her about the alleged incident at a madrasa, Moghat police station in-charge Ishwar Singh Chouhan said.

Based on a complaint, the police have arrested the accused teacher and registered a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), he said.

Meanwhile,Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Saturday said that state police has been directed to investigate the past records of a Muslim cleric who was arrested in connection with molesting a minor girl inside a madrasa in Khandwa. Talking to reporters in Bhopal on Saturday, Mishra said the police would conduct a detailed investigation into the case. Police will also investigate if there are any allegations against the cleric in the past.