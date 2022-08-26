Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The slumping price of garlic which went down from Rs 150 per kg to Rs 1 per kg has forced farmers of Khandwa, Khargone, Mandsaur, and Neemuch to stage protests by throwing away or burning their produce.

A section of garlic traders said that this year also the farmers were expecting a better return for their produce (garlic), so instead of going for traditional farming such as wheat or paddy cultivation, the majority of the farmers took to garlic cultivation. Hence the bumper harvesting of garlic brought down the wholesale price of the product in several places including Mandsaur, in Madhya Pradesh. The farmers are now ruing their lot.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath highlighting the plight of farmers also uploaded a video on his Twitter account, showing garlic being thrown in a river. "In the Shivraj government in Madhya Pradesh, this is the truth of the condition of the farmers and the claim of doubling the farmers' income. The farmer is not getting proper price for his produce and he is constantly getting trapped in the quagmire of debt," tweeted Nath.