Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Grain merchants and farmers are jubilant over the rise in wholesale prices of wheat. On the other hand, traders are also making assumptions that the export of wheat will further push the prices of wheat in the retail market. The prices will go up from Rs 4 to Rs 5 per kilo in the retail market.

Whereas consumers are fearing that wheat and the prices of its products, in the country, may go up in the coming days. Fresh arrivals of wheat have gone up in Bhopal wholesale grain market and for the past two days, the wholesale rate of wheat in the Bhopal Mandi Market was in the price range of Rs 2300 to Rs 2400 per quintal. But, since Tuesday morning, there was a drop in the wholesale price of wheat. Merchants were purchasing wheat below Rs 2000 per quintal from farmers.

Grain merchant of Bhopal wholesale market, Sanjeev Jain, said, "Besides Bhopal, orders are coming for wheat from all over the country. Due to continuous demand for the past two weeks, wheat was procured at the rate of Rs 2300 to 2400 per quintal. Farmers may be happy or not, but traders are jubilant that they will definitely get better price of the produce."

Some of the farmers present at the Bhopal foodgrain market said that they sold wheat at the price ranging from Rs 2300 to Rs 2400 per quintal for the past 4-5 days, now the wholesale price has gone down to Rs 1600-1800 per quintal.

Besides, traders are making assumptions that the export of wheat will further push the prices of wheat in the retail market. The prices will go up from Rs 4 to Rs 5 per kilo in the retail market.