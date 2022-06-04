Khandwa: A man living in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa was arrested on Saturday for threatening to blow up a US school. The accused is learnt to have been in a group chat with participants from several countries when he got agitated during a debate and sent the message. The man has been identified as Bhanupratap Yadav, a resident of Mahadevi Nagar of Khandwa city in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district.

The incident occurred on May 31, during a chatting session involving Yadav and several others from countries such as US and Canada. Yadav, as per information, threatened a member via three messages, saying he would bomb the school building visible behind the person's display picture. The group members contacted the police after the threat.

Subsequently, Interpol contacted Delhi Police regarding the incident, leading to security agencies starting the search for the youth. Messages in the group led to the discovery that Yadav was a resident of Madhya Pradesh, following which the cyber cell of MP Police traced the IP address and located Yadav in Khandwa.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Khandwa SP Poonamchandra Yadav said, "All information including criminal records of Bhanupratap has been extracted, but not a single offense has been found against him. However, a case was registered against him under sections 506 (2), 505 (1) (b), and 188. The accused has been arrested, and will be produced before the court on Sunday". The investigation is still ongoing.