Bhopal: In a significant development, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a noted pan-India Muslim organisation has proposed to connect Muslim women in the activities of the organisation. The announcement was made at the two-day meeting of the presidents and general secretaries of the state and regional units of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, which was organised at Fortune Resort and Garden in Bhopal.

Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, the national president of Jamiat, who presided over the meeting, proposed to include women in the activities of Jamiat, for which a committee has been formed to consider the merits and demerits of the move. Also, to widen the field of demonstration of the state units of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, the organisation has divided the jurisdiction across the country into five zones and their conveners and in-charges have also been appointed.

Maulana Madani vowed to work to propagate the “true and human message” of the life of the Prophet of Islam and said that there was a need to fill the gap created at the intellectual level to fight the menace of insulting the Prophet. In the meeting, the performance of the nationwide units of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind was reviewed in detail. The meeting also discussed ways to implement Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind's 10-point constructive programmes, implementation of Millat Fund, Seerat-ul-Nabi quiz, social reforms and religious education movement at the district and local levels.

Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani called upon the Jamiat officials to dedicate themselves to the service of religion, country and humanity. He said the Jamiat is seen as the protector of the Muslims in India. Madani said, “After the decline of Hazrat Shah Waliullah Sahab's movement, Jamiat Ulema has assumed all the responsibilities to look after the Muslim community in India”.

“Whenever a disaster strikes the community, Muslims look to the Jamiat with the hope that it will stand with them. Because of this, when we are not able to perform as expected, they criticize us,” he added. He also expressed concern over the current situation in the country and emphasized strengthening the democratic system in the organization and announced that organizers would be appointed at the state level for the purpose of organizational stability.

Moulana Madani stressed strengthening the Jamiat at the local level. He claimed that 42 per cent of the youth in the country were addicted to alcohol. “They live in villages and cities, we can improve them only when representatives of Jamiat are present everywhere,” he said. He took a pledge from the officials of Jamiat to establish the unit of Jamiat at the district, block and local level.

In his speech on the occasion, Maulana Hakiuddin Qasmi, general secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said that Jamiat is a boon for the country. He thanked the organising committee of the meeting, President Jamiat Ulama Madhya Pradesh Haji Muhammad Haroon and advocate Kaleem, state general secretary and his team for the hospitality.