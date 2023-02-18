Bhopal:An Indian Air Force plane carrying 12 cheetahs from South Africa on Thursday landed in Gwaliorair base around 10 am. These cheetahs - seven males and five females - are slated to be taken to the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district for release into quarantine enclosures.

As informed by a source familiiar with the matter, the canines will be flown to the KNP around 12 noon in an IAF helicopter. They will be put into quarantine bomas (enclosures) after half an hour at around 12.30 pm, the source added. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Bhupender Yadav would then release them into KNP.

This is the second set of big cats coming to the KNP. The first set of eight from Namibia was released on September 17 last year at a function by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The intercontinental translocation of these fastest land animals - first from Namibia and now from South Africa - is part of the Indian government's ambitious cheetah reintroduction programme.

KNP Director Uttam Sharma said they have set up 10 quarantine bomas for the South African cheetahs. In two of these facilities, two pairs of cheetahs would be kept.

Also read: MP: Second batch of 12 cheetahs expected to arrive at Kuno on Feb 18, says official

A South African delegation had visited the KNP in early September last year to see arrangements at the wildlife sanctuary for housing the world's fastest land animals. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between India and South Africa last month to translocate the mammals.

India had planned to airlift these South African cheetahs in August last year, but could not do so due to the delay in signing a formal translocation agreement between the two countries. The eight cheetahs from Namibia - five females and three males - are currently in hunting enclosures at the park before their full release into the wild.

As per Indian wildlife laws, a month-long quarantine is mandatory before importing animals and they are required to be kept in isolation for another 30 days after arrival in the country. The last cheetah died in India in Koriya district of present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in 1952. Former Union environment minister Jairam Ramesh had initiated 'Project Cheetah' in 2009 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government with an aim to reintroduce wild cats in India.