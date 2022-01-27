Bhopal: Television actor Shweta Tiwari landed in a controversy following her statement on God and her bra. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has ordered action against the actor over her objectionable statement about God in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that her statement is very objectionable and insults to Hindu God will not be tolerated at any cost. He has directed Bhopal Police Commissioner Makrand Deuskar to check the facts and context and submit a report in 24 hours, on the basis of which a decision and action will be taken. It is speculated that Bhopal Police can file a case against Shweta Tiwari.

Earlier, Shweta Tiwari had reached Bhopal on Wednesday for the announcement of her upcoming web series and held a press conference with her team. While talking to the media here, Shweta said that "God is taking my bra size." The video of this statement of Shweta is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

According to the sources, the web series for which Shweta had reached Bhopal is related to fashion. While interacting with the media, she has given this controversial statement jokingly. However, after the video went viral, her comments have sparked a controversy. People say that she has hurt the sentiments by making such a statement.

