Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that a group of police personnel from the state police force would be leaving for Kolkata on Wednesday, and would conduct investigations as far as the network had spread after information came to the fore that the incident was connected to West Bengal. He further said two people at the local level aiding the terrorists have been found.

"Our police will reach the bottom of this entire matter. I just got the latest update that they are connected to West Bengal. Our police party is leaving for Kolkata today. They will reach till whichever point their strings are spread, and take action.

Some new videos have surfaced, where the method of making petrol bombs are described. We have already spoken about the material related to jihad. In this whole matter, two more people have been found, who were assisting them," Mishra said.

Significantly, in a veiled manner, Mishra targeted the West Bengal state administration, saying "there are some corners of the country, who should worry about the nation and give up petty thoughts".

He made this comment when asked about terrorists entering India by paying Rs 4,000, as confessed by one among the arrested who is said to have entered India during lockdowns by paying brokers based in West Bengal.

The operatives belong to Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a banned organization, who were arrested from different Bhopal localities in the wee hours of Sunday.