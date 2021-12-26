Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has given an ultimatum to Bollywood actress Sunny Leone to remove music video of her "obscene" dance to the "Madhuban mein Radhika naache" song. The chartbuster had originally been sung by Mohammed Rafi for the 1960 film Kohinoor.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra has asked Sunny Leone to apologize and remove the song within three days. Legal action will be taken against the actress as she is hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. Mishra, who is also the Madhya Pradesh government spokesperson, said Hindus worship Radha and the song has hurt the sentiments of the people. He also said that he will take the advise of the legal expert and will take legal action against the Bollywood siren.

Mishra tweeted, "Some people are constantly hurting Hindu sentiments. 'Radhika dances in Madhuban' is one such ill-fated attempt. I am instructing Sunny Leone ji and Sharib Toshi ji to understand and take care. If both of them do not remove the song after apologizing in three days, then we will take action against them."

People have objected to Sunny Leone's dance video in the Madhuban Song released by Sunny Leone. The saints of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh are also demanding a ban on the video of this song. Saints have called Sunny Leone's dance obscene.