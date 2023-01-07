Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hitting out at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, former minister and Congress MLA Jitu Patwari said the state government had spent Rs 1,100 crore between 2014 and 2016 on holding Global Summit in different countries to attract investments. But the state received just Rs 7,000 crore worth investments in the past ten years.

The Madhya Pradesh government through the Global Investors Summit has been claiming to attract investments worth Rs 17.5 lakh crore in the state. "But the ground reality is that the state has attracted just a paltry Rs 7,000 core of investments so far. Whereas in the last two years, Rs 3,600 crore money was pumped in for setting up new industries in the state. So in terms of investment, the state holds fifteenth position in the country."

Congress MLA Jitu Patwari while talking to reporters said, "The Madhya Pradesh Government spent a huge sum of money between 2014 and 2016 to lure foreign investors to come to the state. Global Seminars were organised in different countries. But the final outcome was not as per the desired expectations."

Elaborating on the status of investments in Madhya Pradesh, Patwari further said that between 2007 and 2016, five Global Investors' Summits were held in the state. "The state government made tall claims that MoUs and investment proposals worth Rs 17.5 lakh crore were inked during these summits. But later in the government records it was stated that proposals worth Rs 11 lakh crore rupees were received. But the ground reality was that between 2000 and 2018, foreign investment of just Rs 7,000 crore had come to Madhya Pradesh. So in terms of foreign investment, MP does not figure even in top ten states of the country," the Congress MLA said.