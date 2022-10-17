Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a tough stand on Hookah Lounge operators in Madhya Pradesh, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said he has sent a proposal to the Law Ministry to work on stringent penal provisions against them. Besides, as per the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Madhya Pradesh police have begun a crackdown on Hookah Lounge operators in the state. The penal provision ranging from one to three years as well as slapping a hefty fine amount of more than Rs 1 lakh is also on the anvil suppose if the new provision came into force.

On the other hand, commenting on Congress leader Kamal Nath casting a vote to elect a new Congress president, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "Although it is an internal matter of the Congress party. But Congress leader Kamal Nath once abstained from casting his vote in the Civic Body elections stating that he didn't take part in the petty election process. This gives the impression that Kamal Nath didn't have faith in the Constitution of the country. But Congress leader Kamal Nath is enthusiastic to attend his party's internal election whose outcome is pre-decided."

Shedding light on TV serial star Vaishali Thakkar's death at her Indore home, Narottam Mishra said, "The matter is under investigation. The case is being probed under Section 306 against Rahul and Disha. Besides, Vaishali Thakkar's mobile phone and laptop will be scanned to find out the truth."