Bhopal: Making several announcements in favor of women empowerment, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced that the MP state government will give incentives to women taking admissions for graduate and vocational courses. The CM said that a sum of Rs 25,000 will be given to women pursuing secondary education, which will be paid by the government in two installments.

Moreover, Chouhan declared that Bhopal's Depot Square Smart road will be renamed Ladli Laxmi road after the Ladli Laxmi Yojana which was recently launched by the MP government. Chouhan further said that he also plans on getting at least one major road named after Ladli Lakshmi in 52 districts of the state.

While making the announcement, Chouhan emphasized the importance of women empowerment and said, "Naming the road after the women empowerment scheme Ladli Laxmi is to promote the importance of daughters among the public and also make them aware about the scheme. There must be a purpose to the name. There is no honor such as respecting the daughters. A country where women are not respected can never progress."

The CM also announced that a Ladli Laxmi Vatika will be made at every district headquarters of the state. "In these gardens, Ladli Laxmi daughters will plant saplings on the day of their birthdays. We want it to become a place of inspiration so that society also gets inspired," he said. The CM further said that the names of public places should also be associated with their culture, traditions, and life values.