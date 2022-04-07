Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is bringing an ordinance envisaging heavy fines to tackle the menace of stray cattle on the roads. In the proposed ordinance, a fine of Rs 5000 will be imposed on an owner whose cattle is found on the road against Rs 50 earlier.

The Law department has approved the ordinance of the Urban Development Department, and now it will be sent to the Governor for his assent. It is said that two Sections-358 of Municipal Corporation Act 1956 and 254 of Municipal Act 1961-are being amended in the new ordinance.

Pertinently, in October 2021, when Chief Justice was traveling from Bhopal to Jabalpur, he saw the cattle sitting on the road. Later he called the issue “a serious problem”. After this remark of the Chief Justice, the state government swung into action and it was agreed to amend the Acts.