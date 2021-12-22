Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday tabled a bill in the Legislative Assembly that provides for recovery of losses from the people and organisations responsible for damaging public and private properties during protests.

State Home and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra presented the Madhya Pradesh Damage to Public and Property Recovery Bill, 2021 in the House.

It will come up for discussion on Thursday and is likely to be passed by the House the same day. Talking to reporters later, Mishra said, "The bill was tabled in the Vidhan Sabha today. The state government has decided to frame a stringent law to deal with those who indulge in damaging public and private properties during protests."

"For example, some incidents took place in Ujjain and in April in Indore wherein doctors who went for treatment (of coronavirus patients), stones were hurled at them although the COVID-19 crisis was at its worst (at that time). Those who went to save the lives of people, stones were thrown at them," he said. "Such people, who hurl stones and cause damages...stones should be brought out from their houses. They roam scot-free in society. Such people should have a fear of law," he added. "I believe that the bill will be passed by the Assembly on Thursday," Mishra said.

On December 16, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet had approved the bill providing for recovery of losses from those responsible for damaging public and private property during protests. Before Madhya Pradesh, two other BJP-ruled states - Haryana and Uttar Pradesh - have brought similar laws, an official said. The bill targets those who damage properties by indulging in communal riots, during hartals (strikes), protests and rallies, he said, adding that such offenders will face legal action.

(PTI)