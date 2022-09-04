Bhopal: Sparking another controversy over madrassas in the state, former minister and Hindutva leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya said that the government needs to monitor the madrassas that have become 'centres of illegally operated and suspicious activities in the state'. "The government should altogether uproot the institutions where these illegal activities are taking place," he said while addressing a meeting of the BJP's state working committee, further adding that though not all madrassas are problematic, the ones, which are suspicious should be monitored.

Pawaiya's remarks have come after a recent statement on similar lines by BJP MLA and Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma. "We have no hesitation in the madrasas operated in the state, the government is all for promoting education. But many of these madrasas are being used for conducting anti-national activities," Sharma had said. Further alleging that madrasas are centres where ISI Taliban activities are conducted, he said that a survey of such illegal madrassas will be conducted soon, and eventually they shall be demolished.