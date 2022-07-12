Chhatarpur (MP): Serving 'cold and tasteless' tea to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan turned out to be a bitter experience for a State Government officer as he was issued a show-cause notice over the incident by Rajnagar SDM DP Dwivedi. The Chief Minister was on his way to Rewa.

The show-cause notice was issued to Rakesh Kanhwa, Junior Supply Officer of Rajnagar on July 11. According to the notice issued, the tea served to the Chief Minister during his short stay on the same day at the Khajuraho airport in Chhatarpur district was not only "substandard" but also tasteless and cold. He was asked to reply within two to three days.

However, the notice was hurriedly withdrawn by Collector Sandeep GR after it went viral on social media. Congress latched on to the issue to target the Chief Minister. Addressing Chouhan by his nickname 'Mama' (maternal uncle) the State Congress asked "why do you hate 'chaiwalas' so much?"

The State Congress leadership also pointed out that earlier the engineer in charge of a Government guest house in Sidhi was issued a show-cause after the Chief Minister suffered mosquito bites during his stay there. In the earlier incident also the notice was withdrawn after the matter came to light.