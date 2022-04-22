Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is holding a mega event for the distribution of the bonuses among the forest dwellers for tendu leaf collection at Jamboori Maidan in Bhopal today.

The event comes a day after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement in this regard. Besides the bonuses on tendu leaves, the government also said that 20 percent of revenues incurred on timber wood will be given to forest committees so that they can use it as per their needs. Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Jyotiraditya Scindia are also participating in the event.

The Shivraj government has made the necessary arrangements to make this event a success. Tight security arrangements have also been made. The Jamboree Maidan of the capital has been decorated in an attractive way. The platform on which this program is going to be held has been given the shape of tendu leaves. A photo exhibition based on the achievements of forest dwellers has also been put up at the venue. All security agencies and police administration are on high alert.

The area around Lal Parade Ground, Jamboree Maidan, CM House, and BJP Headquarters has been put under heavy security. Every route that Amit Shah will pass from the airport to the venue is being monitored with the help of CCTV and drones. Local police and paramilitary forces have also been deployed at various places in the city.

More than 3500 police personnel have been deployed. Barricading has been done at various places in the capital. Home Minister Amit Shah will stay in BJP's office for two hours apart from participating in the bonus distribution program of tendu Patta collectors.

The event is said to be significant from the BJP's point of view in view of the assembly elections scheduled to be held in the state next year. Home Minister Shah is expected to meet party workers and also hold discussions with the ministers of the state government. He was scheduled to reach Bhopal airport at 10.30 am and Bhopal's CAPT Institute (Central Academy for Police Training) at 10:50 am to attend a program there at 11.05. The Home Minister's helicopter was scheduled to land at Lal Parade ground at 1.10 pm and he was scheduled to reach Bhopal's Jamboree ground at 2.25 pm, where he will distribute bonus to the Tendu leaves collectors.