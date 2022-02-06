Bhopal. The Madhya Pradesh government has completed the survey to estimate the population belonging to the OBC category.

As per the survey, the figures of which the Shivraj Singh led government will file in the court, 45 percent OBC population is living in urban areas in Madhya Pradesh and 48 percent OBC voters in rural areas. While the government does not have the data as to how much OBC population has government job, on the basis of the latest survey, the state government is believed to make a strong argument for increasing the reservation for OBC category in panchayat and urban body elections.

The Centre had in December last year moved the Supreme Court seeking recall of its December 17 order directing the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) to stay the poll process on seats reserved for Other Backward Classes in the local body there and re-notify those seats for the general category. The Centre had said that "uplift of the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and the OBCs has been the utmost priority of the government and inadequate representation of OBCs in local self-government defeats the very object, intent and purpose of the very idea of the de-centralisation of power and taking governance to the grass-root level". It also urged the apex court to direct the local body elections to be deferred for four months with a mandate to the state government to come out with the report of the commission and directing the SEC to hold the elections accordingly and requested the top court to suspend the election process as an interim measure.

Meanwhile, the Backward Classes Welfare Commission has sought information about the data of backward classes and minorities and also the number of OBC voters at Panchayat level from all the districts. Information was also sought about the number of leaders of OBC category who won on unreserved seats. While the data was to be submitted by January, it has not been done yet.

However, it is believed that it will take some time to get clear information and tabulation. The figures over the OBC population in rural and urban areas of the state are not completely clear yet, because of the discrepancy in the format the data was to be compiled in. It is being estimated that OBC voters are 48 to 50 percent in rural areas and 45 percent OBC voters in urban areas.

As per the latest survey, the OBC population is not much interested in self-employment schemes. The participation of this class in shops, contracting, small and big industries is low and government jobs are not easily accessible. On the basis of this socio-economic survey, the commission will prepare a report and give it to the government.

The commission has also sought information of OBC category employees working in government departments. On the basis of this calculation, the government will present its side in the Supreme Court and will justify giving 27% reservation to OBC category according to the population in Madhya Pradesh.

