Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has taken action against the online shopping platform Amazon for allegedly insulting the national flag, as the platform put up shoes and clothes with tricolour prints for sale. Home Minister Narottam Mishra has directed DGP Vivek Johri to register an FIR against the officials of the company.

Apart from the ministers who officially registered a complaint against the company, the general public has also been enraged by the 'irresponsible' usage of tricolour on clothing and shoes. Most people are of the opinion that this is a violation of the code related to the national flag, in which the flag cannot be used as part of any dress uniform.

This is not the first case wherein Amazon has been embroiled in controversy for hurting the sentiments of the customers. Even before this, the company was accused of selling toilet seat covers and doormats with images of Hindu gods and goddesses, leading to a Boycott campaign by the people.

Meanwhile, in a separate matter, Mishra also directed an FIR against 20 people for beating up and pelting stones at a Dalit youth and his family members as they took out a marriage procession by sitting on the horse. 6 people have also been arrested in the matter so far.