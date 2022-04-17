Reva (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-month-old boy from Reva in Madhya Pradesh has been included in the World Book of Records, London, for his stunning memory power. According to the certificate issued by the World Book of Records, London, the boy named Yashasvi Mishra is the " youngest kid" to identify flags of 26 countries. Yashasvi's family is originally from Uttar Pradesh.

MP: 'Google Boy' finds place in World Book of Records identifying flags of 26 countries

"Master Yashasvi S Mishra, Child Prodigy, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India, has been included for being the youngest kid to identify 26 country flags at the age of 1 year 2 months on 25 February 2022," stated the certificate issued by World Book of Records, London.

His memory power has earned him the nicknames such as "Search Engine" and "Google Boy". Yashasvi's parents said that he has good memory power. "If we provide information on any subject and then ask him questions related to it, he would always come up with the right answers," said his parents. Both his parents-Sanjay Mishra and Shivani Mishra- are into business. They are motivating Yashasvi to hone his skills.

