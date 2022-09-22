Indore: A girl from a village in Madhya Pradesh's Agar-Malwa district, who has been awarded zero marks in the NEET UG exam 2022, has approached the court of law alleging discrepancy in the marking in the exam. The court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to produce the original score card of the girl to cross-check the facts.

While hearing the case of the student Lipakshi Patidar, Justice Subodh Abhyankar of Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday, sought the original OMR sheet of the student from the NTA. During the hearing, the counsel for the Central government sought one week's time to call the original record of the student, which has been accepted by the court.

Now the High Court will hear the matter next on September 30. According to Dharmendra Chelawat, counsel for student Lipakshi Patidar, Lipakshi had answered 161 objective questions out of 200 in the NEET exam held on July 17 and was confident of getting selected, but on September 7 she was given zero marks when the result came out.

“When the student sent me the OMR sheet, it was completely blank and not a single answer was recorded in it," the counsel said. Chelawat said that Lipakshi, a student had secured more than 80 per cent marks in Class X and XII Board exams, which gives rise to the suspicion that the OMR sheet has been changed by forgery. Lipakshi had taken coaching for the NEET UG exam in Kota in Rajasthan.