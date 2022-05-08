Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Rekha Singh, the wife of Lance Naik and Vir Chakra awardee Deepak Singh has become a lieutenant in the Indian Army. Deepak Singh was killed in June 2020 during a clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Rekha left her job as a school teacher to “fulfill her husband’s dream”. She told the media that it was her husband’s dream that pushed her to strive hard and make it to the Indian Army. She further said that she will begin training in Chennai on May 28.

According to reports, Deepak Singh, a resident of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, was killed during Operation Snow Leopard in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, while fighting Chinese soldiers. He was awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously by President Ram Nath Kovind. The couple was just 15 months into their marriage when she received the tragic news.

Rekha could have led a comfortable life following the death of her husband since she was provided a school teacher's job by the Madhya Pradesh government. But she was determined to fulfill her husband's dream and left the job to prepare for the entrance examination for joining the Army. She was given full support not only by her family members but also by the District Sainik Welfare Officer. Rekha went to Noida to take coaching for the entrance examination and also took physical training. But it was not an easy task as she was unsuccessful in clearing the examination on the first attempt.

However, giving up was never an option for Rekha. She cleared the examination on her second attempt and got selected for the rank of Lieutenant in the Army. After completion of medical formalities, she will be trained at Officers Training Academy, Chennai from May 28. "It was the sorrow of my husband's martyrdom and the love for my country that made me decide that I will leave my job as a teacher and become an officer in the Army," said Rekha.



