Jabalpur: A case was registered against youth for impersonation in the Agniveer recruitment. According to reports, Abhishek Bhadauria came to the GRC centre to join the army recruitment rally and instead of taking part in the running test, he sent his friend Rohit Tomar to take the test in his place. The cheating was exposed on Friday when the selected youth was called for a medical test and his photo on the run slip did not match the documents submitted. A case was registered under sections 419 and 34 in the Gorakhpur Police Station in this regard.

According to Gorakhpur Police Station, Army Recruitment clerk Somvir Shekhawat of GRC Centre has filed a report against Abhishek Bhadauria (22), son of Ramashankar Bhadauria, a resident of Morena under the jurisdiction of Porsa Police Station in Madhya Pradesh. Bhadauria had submitted his documents for recruitment in the army and had cleared physical tests. On being questioned, Bhadauria confessed that the photo in the run slip was of his friend Mohit Tomar and said that Mohit had run in his place. The recruitment of Agniveers was going on in the country for the last four days under the Agneepath scheme.

Also read: Agniveer recruitment rally begins in J-K's Baramulla

Registered youths of 14 districts of the state are participating in this Agniveer recruitment rally at Jabalpur, the main recruitment office. This Agniveer Recruitment Rally is being conducted from September 15 to 25 at the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regimental Centre, Jabalpur Cantt. In all, 70,000 registered candidates from Balaghat, Jabalpur, Katni, Rewa, Satna, Shahdol, Singrauli and other districts are participating in the recruitment, which is being held in Jabalpur.

The first phase of Agniveer recruitment is physical rounds and medical tests. After this, there will be a written test. The physical test will consist of 1,600 metres of running, beam (pull up), and long jump. For clerk and technical posts, the physical test will be of qualifying nature only. The candidates, who qualify at this stage, have to appear in the written test for which the dates will be announced later.