Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Five people including a 14-year-old were killed and five injured when a Tata Magic crashed into a truck in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred at late night on Tedia bridge near Kharwai outpost of Umraoganj police station.

According to police, the head-on collision had led to the death of five people and injuries to an equal number of passengers. All the injured were taken to Bhopal for treatment. The Tata Magic was on way to Udaipur from Bhopal by filling the goods, whilst the Eicher truck was going from Garatganj to Bhopal.

Also Read: 5 dead, 4 injured in car-truck collision in Maharashtra's Jalna