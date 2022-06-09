Balaghat: In a tragic accident, five youths including three brothers died allegedly after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a well amid a water scarcity in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place in the Kudan village of Bhootna, Gram Panchayat of the Birsa police station area. It is being said that six youth descended into the well to clean garbage dumped into it.

The youths fainted allegedly due to the leakage of poisonous gas from the lower part of the well. The villagers somehow pulled them out of the well and took them to Birsa Hospital where doctors declared five people dead, while the sixth is said to be critical. The deceased have been identified as Tameshwar Bilsare (20), Puneet Khurchande (32), Pannu (28), Mannu Khurchande (20), and Tejlal Gond (28).

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the incident. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the hospitalized youth. The CM also directed the District Administration Balaghat to provide immediate financial assistance to the affected families by preparing a relief case as per the provisions of the Revenue Book Circular.

Following the directions, District Collector Dr. Girish Kumar Mishra has provided assistance of Rs 20,000 each to the family of the deceased from the District Red Cross Society.

Also Read: MP: 2 died, 30 people fell ill after drinking contaminated water in Narsinghpur