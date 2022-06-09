Bhopal: The Congress party in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday sought an undertaking from the party workers that they will not fight as independents if they do not get the ticket for the councillor posts in the upcoming elections. The Congress workers have also been asked to give an undertaking that they will not oppose the candidates who will be given tickets by the party. The move is aimed to nip the revolt in the party in the bud.

Fearing a revolt, the party is keeping an eye on the candidature of the councillors in the urban body elections with six to seven candidates eyeing a ticket in each ward. According to Congress District President Kailash Mishra, Congress 'does not want its votes to be divided, so there should be only one party candidate from one ward and everyone will try to make him win.' "This is a commitment to strengthen the Congress party. The candidates are submitting the forms at will," Mishra said.

Also read: After SC's order on MP local body polls, CM Chouhan cancels foreign tour

However, the BJP has taken a jibe at this strategy of Congress. BJP District President Sumit Pachauri said that there is “no coordination regarding tickets in Congress”. There are 85 wards of the Municipal Corporation in Bhopal, most of which were dominated by Congress councillors. But after the female reservation came into effect, many wards are occupied by women, he added.