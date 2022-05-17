Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh grain merchants' association has called for a two-day strike from Tuesday during which at least 270 Mandis (grain markets) will remain closed in the state. This decision was taken due to the Union government's decision to impose ban on the export of wheat.

Members of the association while appealing to the Central government to lift the ban on the export of wheat, said that they were facing a loss of several crores because around 5,000 trucks laden with wheat are stranded at Mumbai and Gujarat seaports. President of the association, Gopaldas Agarwal said: "Earlier the state government had asked the traders to export wheat in a big way. Now, the Central government's decision has put a spanner in their efforts."