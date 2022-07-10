Jabalpur(Madhya Pradesh): Despite heavy security, one of the most expensive mangoes in the world, usually found in Japan, was allegedly stolen from a plantation in Jabalpur. 'Taiyo no Tamago Mango', also known as 'Eggs of Sun', is one of the most expensive mangoes in the world. It costs around Rs 2.70 lakh each. Since it's found in Japan's Miyazaki city, it has also been named after the city.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on Sunday, the owner of the plantation Sankalp Singh Parihar alleged that the mangoes were stolen by women who came to visit the plantation. He also said that the theft took place even though the exotic mangoes were guarded by 14 dogs, three security guards adding that CCTV cameras were also installed to keep vigil over the exotic fruit.

He also said that since he has kept his plantation open to visitors, warning signs have been put up near the trees asking them not to touch the mangoes. Parihar is yet to lodge a police complaint and said that he has left it to God to ensure justice for him.

"I have left all Baba Mahakal and have forgotten about it. I do not want to discuss it anymore. We cultivate the fruits every year by taking loans. Our family has high hopes for these expensive mangoes. But they(those who stole the mangoes) plucked them and we are ruined," said Parihar. He further alleged that all the accused were women from well-to-do families adding that he has no plans to lodge a case.