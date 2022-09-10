Indore: A retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer died by suicide here on Saturday with police suspecting that he was being blackmailed by a woman. The body of former flying officer Vilas Dalvi (69), who was currently working as a store manager at the IPS Academy here and lived in its staff quarters, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the morning, police said.

No suicide note was found, said sub-inspector Sachin Tripathi of Rajendra Nagar police station. But WhatsApp chats on his mobile phone indicated that a woman was blackmailing him over some private photos and videos which apparently led him to take the extreme step, the police official said. Dalvi, who had been living alone for many years, had recently put out an advertisement on a matrimonial site.

The woman befriended him through the site and managed to get his private photos and videos and started blackmailing him, Tripathi said. Their WhatsApp chats showed that he was very upset due to this, the official said, adding that a further probe was on. PTI