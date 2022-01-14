Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a rare gesture, Minister for Energy Pradyuman Singh Tomar touching the feet of a vegetable vendor at Hazira vegetable market here on Thursday is winning the hearts of the people.

To know the problems displaced vegetable vendors, he went to the Hazira vegetable market here on Thursday. The vegetable market has been shifted to INTUC ground as frequent traffic snarls are being witnessed at the place. So, in order to ease traffic congestion in the area, officials shifted the market with the directive from the authorities concerned. After which Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar reached there to meet the shopkeepers assured them that everyone should shift their outlets to the new premises.

While interacting with shopkeepers, Babina Bai, a woman vegetable vendor, on seeing Energy Minister narrated her ordeal that she is a widow and was somehow earning her bread and butter by selling vegetables, but the administration has removed her shop, along with the hundreds of other shops.

After paying heed to the woman's woes, Pradyumna Tomar touched her feet and said that he is like her son and if the son has done any mistake, she can also beat him up. He held the woman's hand and tried to slap himself, but the woman refused to beat him. The people present there were surprised to see his gesture.

