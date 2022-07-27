Gwalior: Sanjeev Kanakne, a resident of Siv Bihar Colony in Gwalior, received a whopping 34 million rupees worth of electricity bill. The incident has highlighted the electricity department's failure to revise bills before issuing them to the consumers. The recipient of the bill and his entire family were utterly shocked at such a huge amount.

MP man receives Rs 34 Billion worth of electricity bill

Sanjeev decided to reach out to the electricity department for clarification. "The electricity bill I have received is more than Rs 3 thousand crores. We were all so surprised. It also affected the well-being of my family members, they were really stressed about the bill," Sanjeev said.

The Electricity Department, on learning about the incident, revised its bill and fixed it to around Rs 1,300 only. The General Manager of the department said that this is a case of human error and the authorities have taken suitable action against the person concerned. "We have suspended Assistant Revenue Officer in the matter and have also issued a show-cause notice to the Junior Engineer."

Reacting to the matter, Minister of Energy Pradhuman Singh Tomar said, "If there was a mistake, it has been rectified immediately and action has been taken in the matter. What more is needed?"

People are quite surprised at the arbitrariness of the electricity company in Madhya Pradesh. In some places in the state, people are facing severe problems with power-cut, while the increased electricity bills have become a grave problem in some other places.

Some people have complained of receiving four times the normal bill. Moreover, they have complained about the lack of a proper response from the authorities if they decide to reach out and complain.